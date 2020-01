CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A suspect in Friday’s shooting on Jeffery Lane is now in custody.

Marvin Jermaine Davis is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The victim, a 32-year-old male, has suffered life-threatening injuries.

Davis is currently booked at the Hamilton County Jail.