Weather Update: Sunday Morning’s Forecast – January 5th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Temperatures Drop Below Freezing Sunday Morning!

Temperatures are going to get down near freezing when you wake up Sunday morning, but lots of sunshine in store for the day. Closer to seasonal temperatures Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will cool down again Sunday night with lows in the mid 30s.

Another sunny day to start your work week off Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will not cool down as much as the weekend with lows in the low 40s.

Next rain showers will approach late Monday night into Tuesday morning that will bring rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Rain will likely clear out early Tuesday afternoon and make way for partly sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Wednesday and Thursday are dry… but increased clouds Thursday evening as a large rain system comes in Friday and stays until Sunday evening.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

