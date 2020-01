Will Tua Tagovailoa be in the NFL next season? We’ll find out Monday.

The Alabama quarterback will have a press conference at noon on Monday in Tuscaloosa, where he will announce whether or not he plans to turn pro. Head coach Nick Saban will also be on hand. Tua of course hasn’t played since suffering a hip injury in November against Mississippi State.

Bama safety Xavier McKinney has announced on social media that he is giving up his senior season and turning pro.