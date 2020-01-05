CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-Today was a slime lovers dream.

The Southern Slime Convention was at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

There were slime trade stations, hourly raffles, slimer meet and greets and various demos.

People traveled all over for the experience.

Adli Bowlin from Nashville has been a slime lover for quite a long time.

Bowlin says, “I love slime. I pretty much get slime everywhere. I have about 50 or 40 slimes at home and it’s just amazing, I love slime so much. My favorite part about slime is how satisfying it is and when you can poke it, stretch it and make bubbles with it. It’s crunchy and it’s just sounds so relaxing.”

The Southern Slime Convention was the biggest slime convention in the south.