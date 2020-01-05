Rhyne Howard Scores Career High 37 Points in Kentucky’s Win Over Lady Vols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Rhyne Howard drained seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points and No. 13 Kentucky held off No. 22 Tennessee 80-76. Howard, who played at Bradley Central high school, made several key baskets and then sank 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute as the Wildcats held off one last surge from the Lady Vols. Howard’s last 3-pointer put Kentucky on top 72-60 with 3:42 to play. Her made a layup at 1:54 stopped an 8-0 Tennessee run and took over at the foul line. Rennia Davis led Tennessee with 27 points before fouling out in the final minute.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)