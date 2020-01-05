Grant Johnson Making Positive Impact For Baylor Hoops

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Baylor senior Grant Johnson is not only one of the top students in the classroom. He’s also a dedicated student of the game of basketball. Johnson’s patience and perseverance make him an exemplary player on the talented Red Raider team.

Said Baylor head coach Mark Price: “He’s a selfless kid. And he’s also a kid where instant gratification has not been his deal.”

Baylor shooting guard Grant Johnson didn’t see many minutes last season. However, that didn’t discourage Johnson one bit.

Said teammate Gehrig Ebel: “He’s a really hard worker, like really hard. I think that’s one of his most quality traits.”

Said Price: “He’s stuck with it. Stuck with our program even when his role was really small last year. Every day, even in practice when Grant wasn’t getting the reward of playing in the games, he continued to work with the same fervor and energy every single day.”

That mentality translates over into the classroom. Johnson is a two-sport athlete, maintaining a 3-point-87 GPA.

Said Ebel: “He’s always just outdoing everybody in class. We’ll be talking about it.”

Said Johnson: “My parents started me at a young age to be driven in the classroom then be driven as an athlete.”

Said Price: “I get grade email reports all the time of things he’s doing in class. He’s got an incredibly positive reputation on our campus.”

Johnson has grown into a solid player for the Red Raiders.

Said Price: “He’s continued to not get flustered. And it’s paying off. The last few games he’s helped out team. He’s played some meaningful minutes and done a really good job.”

Said Johnson: “I decided that regardless of whether I’m in the starting lineup or not, I decided that I wanted to make a positive impact on the team, and I feel like I’ve done that so far.”

Said Ebel: “He always gets it done on the court and in the class. He leads a good example, especially for the younger kids coming up.”