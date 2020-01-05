Fire At The Underwood Lodge Leaves 38 Residents Displaced

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF)- A fire early this morning displaced 38 residents from the Underwood Lodge in Dalton.

Residents were sleeping when the fire began and they tell us that they did not hear the fire alarms go off.

- Advertisement -

Anthony Higgins says, “It’s just a scary feeling when your getting woke up and the only thing your seeing is your complex is on fire and I thank God gave us the opportunity to get out alive.”

Higgins was asleep when someone came knocking on his door yelling fire.

According to officials, the fire started around 2 o’clock in the morning.

When the Dalton Fire Department arrived on scene, they found two units and the attic on fire.

Duhstin Crittenden was also asleep when one of his neighbors asked him to help wake up people in the burning building.

Crittenden says, “I was just knocking on each door like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. A couple gave me a hug and said ‘I just want to let you know that you blessed us. Look at our room, look at our room, you know what I mean. When you woke us up, when didn’t know what was going on, we just came to the door and just saw flames, flames’. That’s just how God works.”

According to officials, two and a half units have fire damage and several more have smoke and water damage.

There were a total of 38 residents displaced by the fire.

Crittenden says that this situation is really eye opening for him. “I just wish that people would recognize that this is people’s lives you know what I mean, this ain’t something to play around with.”

Officers from the Dalton Police Department also responded to the scene and assisted with evacuating residents.

Higgins who almost lost everything says, “All I want to say is, everybody that’s watching this, keep everybody in their prayers because now we all have to find a home.”

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting four of the residents.

The fire is still being investigated.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.