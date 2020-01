Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Baylor boys basketball team beat long-time rival McCallie 48-35 at Chattanooga State to capture the Best of Preps tournament title. The game was tied at 21 at halftime before the Red Raiders pulled away for the win. In the girls final, Signal Mountain beat Baylor 44-42 for the championship. It was the Eagles first ever win over Baylor.