Missing cat from Highland Park area, near McCallie Ave and S Holtzclaw. He is a fairly large part Maine Coon cat who is mainly gray with a white chest and stomach. He typically responds to the name Atlas. He has been missing since the night of 12/31. Atlas is around 3 years old and does not have a collar. He has green eyes and long fur. Please help us find him!!

Contact Caelin at (615) 944-2521.