Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – January 2nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Rain Finally Ending With A Cooler Weekend Ahead!

Spotty showers continue on Friday night but find a stopping point early Saturday morning. Winds will start to pick up as the second cold front sweeps through the area dropping temperatures during the day with readings in the 40’s. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the area for the day.

Temperatures are going to get down near freezing when you wake up Sunday morning, but lots of sunshine in store for the day. Closer to seasonal temperatures Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will cool down again Sunday night with lows in the mid 30s.

Another sunny day to start your work week off Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will not cool down as much as the weekend with lows in the low 40s.

Once again, another cold front/ storm system will approach late Monday night into Tuesday that will bring rain and cooler temperatures.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

