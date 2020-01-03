Titans Look to Dent Patriots Dynasty

Can the Tennessee Titans put a dent in the Patriots dynasty?

They’ll give it a shot Saturday night in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

The Titans head to Foxboro with the league’s top rusher in Derrick Henry, and the AFC offensive player of the month for December in quarterback Ryan Tannehill. What do you think about that Coach Bellichick?

Reporter:”Is this one of the more efficient offenses you’ve seen in awhile. Certainly on a yards per play basis.”

Said Belichick:”They’re very good. Yeah. Very good.”

Reporter:”Bill. Getting back to Tannehill. Have you seen improvement in his game this year. I mean you saw him quite a bit over the previous five or six years.”

Said Belichick:”I thought he played well in Miami, but he’s playing very well.”

Tannehill is making his playoff debut.

Tom Brady on the other hand has a 30-10 career playoff record.

Reporter:”Brady is considered the best of all time. How do you defend the best of all-time?”

Said Titans safety Kevin Byard:”I think one of the things we are going to have to do is solve the middle of the pocket. If we get to the middle of the pocket. Force him off his spot. Get him to throw the ball to the ground or throw it out-of-bounds.”

Reporter:”Tom. What has been the mood of the locker room this week?:”

Said Brady”Excited. Focused. We know we’ve got a big challenge. Very tough test. Great football team coming here.”

Said Tannehill:”They’re a quality team through-and-through. LIke I said, they are going to make you go out and play well to win. They’re not going to give you anything. As a competitor, you love that.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel used to play for the Patriots, so he knows the secret to beating them in the playoffs.

Said Vrabel:”The last game the Patriots lost was January 20th, 2013, in the playoffs at home. They had three turnovers, and the (Baltimore) Ravens had zero. So that’s a telling stat.”