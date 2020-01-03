Stolen dog rescued during gang raid in Georgia

SOUTH FULTON, Georgia (WDEF) – “Crayloa” wasn’t the main focus of the GBI Gang Task Force, but his rescue was a major perk.

The Task Force along with local police raided two homes in the Atlanta area on Thursday.

It wrapped up a months long investigation into drugs, guns and cash related to criminal street gangs in Georgia.

But officers also rescued a stolen show dog.

Crayola is an American bully.

She and another French bulldog were stolen from a Florida family while they were at a gas station in Conyers, GA last month.

The family was able to ransom back the bulldog a few days later through a Cash App.

But they had no word on Crayola’s fate, until the police raid on Thursday.

In addition to the dog, police confiscated 20 guns, illegal drugs, cash, a stolen car in the busts.