Stolen dog rescued during gang raid in Georgia

SOUTH FULTON, Georgia (WDEF) – “Crayloa” wasn’t the main focus of the GBI Gang Task Force, but his rescue was a major perk.
The Task Force along with local police raided two homes in the Atlanta area on Thursday.
It wrapped up a months long investigation into drugs, guns and cash related to criminal street gangs in Georgia.
But officers also rescued a stolen show dog.
Crayola is an American bully.
She and another French bulldog were stolen from a Florida family while they were at a gas station in Conyers, GA last month.
The family was able to ransom back the bulldog a few days later through a Cash App.
But they had no word on Crayola’s fate, until the police raid on Thursday.
In addition to the dog, police confiscated 20 guns, illegal drugs, cash, a stolen car in the busts.