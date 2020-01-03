Meet the fifth grader who bought books for his classmates

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – A fifth grade boy is recognized for his generosity after donating more than five-hundred dollars worth of books to kindergarteners.

Paul Baker is a fifth grader at Thrasher Elementary school.

With a passion for reading and a heart of gold.

Unselfishly, he saved his own money, held fundraisers, and began penny pinching so he could buy books to give away to seven different elementary schools.

Recognized for his good deeds, Paul was given the spotlight by “I am Hamilton” for the contributions to his community.

He says, hopes his charity makes a lasting impact.

“I hope I’m helping people learn to read and be smarter and be very successful.”

His mother, Elizabeth, says “He thought big and out of the box and he went after it.”

His father adds “I think he just seems to be very mature for his age.”

Paul just says “It feels awesome because I know people getting that award, who really deserved it and I’m happy that I got it too.”

The students who received the books are happy as well. Their appreciation expressed through dozens of thank you cards.

Elizabeth says “Sometimes to feel proud is an understatement. It’s very fulfilling to watch him grow and how much joy he brings.”

“Paul thank you so much for giving my kiddos books. They love them. I hope your love for books and giving continues to grow. You’re an amazing young man already.”