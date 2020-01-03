Police charged Dent in Healthcare Partnership embezzlement investigation

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton police have now arrested the former director of the Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership.

53 year old Gregory Jack Dent faces a count of theft by taking in the embezzlement investigation.

Investigators say they have uncovered $80,000 of missing money so far over a three year period.

They believe he spent the organization’s money for personal travel, meals, clothing, and other personal expenses.

It began when a board member reported the theft to police in December.

They discovered the missing money during an audit that was completed in November.

Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership fired Dent before reporting him.

Though he was formally arrested on Thursday, the investigation is continuing.