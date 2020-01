MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Emergency Management officials have been monitoring a residential lake during the heavy rain of the last 48 hours.

A concerned citizen reported a “possible issue” with the Tanglewood Dam just north of town on Thursday.

The Cherokee County Emergency Management Office contacted state officials to inspect the dam.

North Carolina Dam Safety officials met with the property owners on Friday to discuss the site.

They say they will fix the problem.