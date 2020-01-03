Methodists propose split in gay marriage, clergy impasse

By TRAVIS LOLLER and GARY FIELDS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A group of United Methodist Church leaders from around the world and across ideological divides is proposing an amicable separation.

The proposal is to create a new conservative denomination.

Members of the 13-million-person denomination have been at odds for years over issues of gay marriage and gay clergy.

The proposal, called “A Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” envisions a separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets.

The new denomination also would receive $25 million.

The mediation panel was formed after it became clear the impasse over LGBTQ issues was irreconcilable.

