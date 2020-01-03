Hamilton Medical Center reports flu case jump in northwest Georgia

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Flu cases have risen dramatically in the last few weeks in our area.

So far, Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton has treated 707 people with confirmed cases of the flu.

This time last year, there had only been 39 cases.

The flu season usually peaks in February.

Hamilton Medical Center started seeing a significant increase in flu cases the first week of December.

The flu numbers have come down some this week.

But there are restrictions to visit sick people at the hospital.

You have to be 18 or older, immediate family or a significant other to be a visitor.