Georgia RB D’Andre Swift Turning Pro

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Georgia is losing its leading rusher to the NFL. Junior DÁndre Swift has announced his plans to enter the NFL draft. The decision was expected after Swift led the Bulldogs in rushing for the second straight season. Swift finished with 1,218 yards rushing this season despite being limited by a shoulder injury in the postseason. It was Swift’s second straight season with more than 1,000 yards. Swift says his decision to enter the NFL draft came after consulting his family. Georgia is awaiting NFL decisions from other top players, including quarterback Jake Fromm.

