Don’t abbreviate 2020 — It could leave you vulnerable to fraud

The new year has just begun, providing a new opportunity for scam artists to forge documents. Authorities are warning that shortening “2020” to just “20” could leave you vulnerable to fraud.

If you wrote a signed check dated “1/3/20,” for example, a scammer could easily change the date to read “2019,” “2000,” or any other year from this century. The scammers could use this change to try and cash an old check or forge an unpaid debt.

The solution? Write out the full date. “It could possibly protect you and prevent legal issues on paperwork,” tweeted Dusty Rhodes, an auditor in Hamilton County, Ohio.

When writing the date in 2020, write the year in its entirety. It could possibly protect you and prevent legal issues on paperwork. Example: If you just write 1/1/20, one could easily change it to 1/1/2017 (for instance) and now your signature is on an incorrect document. — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) December 31, 2019

Police departments across the country have been echoing the warning on social media.

“Prevent yourself from becoming a victim,” the NYPD 120th Precinct warned.