Autopsy shows Walker County boy died from blunt force trauma

WALKER COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — After an autopsy was completed, investigators say there was no foul play in the death of an eight-year-old Walker County boy.

They say Bentley Robbins fell on a rock and later died of blunt force trauma to the head.

In October, Robbins’ body was found in a wooded area behind his home in Walker County.

It was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

“This child did not die from the hands of another and that is the biggest thing we look for when a child dies is we want to make sure that this child did not die by someone else’s hand,” said Special Agent Joe Montgomery, with GBI.

On Friday, autopsy results were revealed. It shows the eight-year-old died from blunt force trauma.

The manner of death is undetermined, but investigators believe they know what happened.

“Through our investigation we feel like the child fell sometime during the week and this caused a brain bleed, which put pressure on his brain,” Montgomery said.

They think his injury was masked by the flu.

“You had children in the home that were sick, you had children at school that were sick. He is showing all of the symptoms that you would for the flu. So I think when he came into the nurse’s office, that was the part, it wasn’t the head injury, it was the flu like symptoms that they were seeing,” Montgomery said.

Investigators say he was going to see a doctor at the hospital.

“According to mom, when they got to the hospital he was acting like he was okay. They didn’t want to wait at the emergency room the hours and hours, if he is okay,” said Special Agent Steve Rogers, with GBI.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says detectives and GBI agents found the truth when it comes to this case.

“We believe it to be accurate at this point and that is what we are striving for in the very first evening when we stepped foot on that property was to find the truth,” Sheriff Wilson said.

Investigators say the autopsy took three months, because it was reviewed by other medical examiners in the office.