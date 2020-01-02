Whitfield County officials looking for apartment shooter(s)

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County officials are releasing information on an early morning shooting that happened last weekend.

It happened at an apartment complex on Antioch Road south of Dalton Saturday morning around 3 AM.

Deputies found a man had been shot in the chest.

Tyler Higginbotham was taken to the hospital.

Two vehicles in the parking lot had been shot up.

Witnesses say they heard the gunshots and saw someone throw something onto Antioch Road.

Deputies found a gun on the road.