Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – January 2nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Big Rains Continue For Awhile!

Flood Watches will continue through much of Friday.

Areas of rain and fog will continue Thursday night with temperatures holding steady and slowly rising into the 50’s by Friday morning. Wet with showers more scattered later Friday and a little milder with highs around 62.

Scattered showers will continue Friday night with cloudy and continued wet weather overnight. After a few early morning showers, drier, breezy, and much cooler for Saturday with highs in the upper 40’s. Fair and colder Saturday night with lows 30-32.

Lots of sunshine will return Sunday and Monday with highs back in the low to mid 50’s.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

