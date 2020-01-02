Nick Gordon died after being found unresponsive in hotel

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – Authorities say the ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston’s late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died.
The Maitland Police Department says paramedics were called to Nick Gordon’s hotel room in a suburb of Orlando on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive man.
- Advertisement -
Gordon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Authorities have not released details about his cause of death.
Gordon’s ex-partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.
She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma.