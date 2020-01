COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A 35 year old man, who led Collegedale officers on a wild chase New Years morning, is in the Hamilton county jail on a number of charges.

Robert Pennington was finally stopped on Highway 58 by county officers.

- Advertisement -

Officers found suspected drugs and ammunition in the car.

Pennington, a convicted felon, is also wanted on warrants from Georgia.

He is scheduled for a court appearance in February.