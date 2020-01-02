New Year brings new name for First Horizon Pavilion

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The new year brings a new name for an old facility in Chattanooga.

The First Tennessee Pavilion at Finley Stadium will now go by First Horizon.

- Advertisement -

Last June, the combined First Tennessee Bank, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors and FTN Financial institutions united under the new name of First Horizon.

So the name change is now officially taking affect at the Pavilion, which means new signage.

The first official event held there in 2020 will be the Four Bridges Arts Festival in April.

“The First Horizon Pavilion has been a part of the Chattanooga skyline since 2003,” said Dale.

“From serving as the hub for weekly events like the Chattanooga Market to hosting tailgating for fans attending UTC Mocs’ and Chattanooga Football Club games, the First Horizon Pavilion will continue to be the place Chattanoogans gather.”