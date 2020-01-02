Mocs and Mercer Look to End SoCon Losing Skids on Saturday

Chattanooga (9-5, 0-1) vs. Mercer (6-9, 0-2)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Mercer as both teams have lost their last five conference games. Chattanooga’s last SoCon win came against the The Citadel Bulldogs 68-65 on Feb. 21, 2019. Mercer has dropped its last five games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 32.7 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Mocs are 4-5 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

TOUGHENING UP: Mercer’s defense has forced 14.1 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 19.3 takeaways over its last three games.

