Lady Vols Win SEC Opener Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rennia Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 22 Tennessee defeated Missouri 77-66 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Tamari Key scored 16 points and Jordan Horston added 13 as Tennessee handed Missouri its fifth consecutive loss. Tennessee’s Jazmine Massengill had seven points and 12 assists with no turnovers. Amber Smith scored 22 points and Aijha Blackwell added 16 for Missouri. Tennessee trailed for much of the first half before going on a 22-4 run midway through the game to build a 46-32 lead. The Lady Vols stayed ahead the rest of the way.

