Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Washington — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is dropping out of the presidential race, he announced in a video released by his campaign on Thursday.

“With only a month before the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro said in the video. “So today it is with a heavy heart and profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president.”

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Castro, who served as mayor of San Antonio for five years before joining the Obama administration in 2014, struggled to find a foothold in a crowded Democratic primary field. He failed to meet the threshold to appear at the most recent debate in December.

Castro’s announcement comes as other Democratic candidates announced huge fundraising hauls in the fourth quarter of 2019. Pete Buttigieg announced that his campaign raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, while Bernie Sanders raised $34 million.