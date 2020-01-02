Injured Titans DB Adoree’ Jackson Returning For Playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans are healing up in their secondary just in time to open the postseason. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has practiced all week after missing four straight games with an injured foot and he’s set to play in the Titans’ AFC wild-card game in New England against the Patriots on Saturday night. The Titans already are without cornerback Malcolm Butler, who broke his left wrist in early November. The Titans have used waiver-wire pickup Tramaine Brock as a starter. Jackson says the Titans wouldn’t put him out there if he wasn’t ready. He’s excited to get back in the lineup.

