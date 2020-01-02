Georgia Looks Sharp in Sugar Bowl Win Over Baylor

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – George Pickens caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and No. 5 Georgia defeated eighth-ranked Baylor 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter when the back of his head appeared to hit hard on the turf as he was taken down by two defenders along the sideline. Brewer was coming back from a concussion in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 7. Georgia’s Jake Fromm passed for 250 yards and two TDs.

