Fellow Republican to seek seat of accused Tennessee lawmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A fellow Republican plans to run for the seat of a Tennessee lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

Ex-Savannah, Tennessee City Manager Garry Welch made his campaign announcement for Rep. David Byrd’s seat in The Courier newspaper this week.

- Advertisement -

Early last year, The Tennessean reported that Byrd told GOP colleagues during a closed-door meeting he wouldn’t run again.

Byrd later said he’d make a public statement by the end of September.

He hasn’t said publicly whether he’ll seek reelection.

Byrd is accused by three women of sexual misconduct three decades ago as a high school teacher and their basketball coach.

He wasn’t charged.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)