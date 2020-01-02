East Ridge Police look for suspect in hit and run crash

UPDATE:

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — East Ridge Police say they have found the pickup truck, but they are still looking for the driver.

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The East Ridge Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that left a man injured.

Police are looking to find the driver responsible.

According to investigators, on Tuesday night, a driver in a red pickup truck hit a motorcyclist on the 6400 Block of Ringgold Road and left the scene.

Police say the motorcyclist sustained serious traumatic injuries. He had to have his leg amputated. Family and friends have identified the man as Jeff Stiner.

Officers were able to collect a Ford front plate with a United States Marine Corps plate frame from the scene. They say the pickup truck has front end damage and also possibly a hanging passenger side headlight. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the East Ridge Police Department Dispatch at (423) 622-1725 or Office at (423) 867-3720.

If you are interested in helping Stiner and his family, visit their GoFundMe page.