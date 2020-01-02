The decade in review: The biggest movies and music

Top Movies of the 2010s

The 10 top-earning films (in U.S. box office gross) of the past decade, according to Box Office Mojo:

1. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) $936 Million

Escape off Jakku | Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) IMAX® – Movie Clip by The Filmmaking & Fandom Station on YouTube

2. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) $858 Million

Avengers: Endgame Movie Clip (2019) | ‘The Team Plans an Attack’ | Movieclips Trailers by Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

3. “Black Panther” (2018) $700 Million

T’Challa Vs Killmonger – Fight Scene – Black Panther (2018) Movie CLIP HD by BestClips on YouTube

4. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) $678 Million

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR “Spider-Man Dies” Clip [HD] Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr. by We Got This Covered on YouTube

5. “Jurassic World” (2015) $652 Million

6. “The Avengers” (2012) $623 Million

Avengers Assemble Scene | The Avengers (2012) Movie Clip by Filmic Box Entertainment on YouTube

7. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017) $620 Million

Star Wars: The Last Jedi | Lightspeed Scene 4K (Holdo’s Sacrifice) by MassiveG on YouTube

8. “Incredibles 2” (2018) $608 Million

INCREDIBLES 2 Movie Clips (NEW 2018) Superhero Movie HD by FilmSpot Trailer on YouTube

9. “The Lion King” (2019) $543 Million

The Lion King Movie Clip – Find Your Roar (2019) | Movieclips Coming Soon by Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube

10. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) $532 Million

Darth Vader’s rage | Star Wars: Rogue One [Ending scene] by Kenneth Garaza on YouTube

Top Songs of the 2010s

The Top 10 songs from the Hot 100 Songs Chart, according to Billboard:

1. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars (Peak Date: 1/17/2015)

Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk (Official Video) ft. Bruno Mars by MarkRonsonVEVO on YouTube

2. “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock (Peak Date: 7/16/2011)

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock – Party Rock Anthem (Official Video) by LMFAOVEVO on YouTube

3. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (Peak Date: 1/28/2017)

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video] by Ed Sheeran on YouTube

4. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey (Peak Date: 9/3/2016)

The Chainsmokers – Closer (Video) ft. Halsey by ChainsmokersVEVO on YouTube

5. “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B (Peak Date: 9/29/2018)

Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B (Official Music Video) by Maroon5VEVO on YouTube

6. “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris (Peak Date: 11/12/2011)

Rihanna – We Found Love ft. Calvin Harris by RihannaVEVO on YouTube

7. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (Peak Date: 4/13/2019)

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus by LilNasXVEVO on YouTube

8. “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye featuring Kimbra (Peak Date: 4/28/2012)

Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) – official music video by gotyemusic on YouTube

9. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber (Peak Date: 5/27/2017)

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Remix) (Official Audio) ft. Justin Bieber by LuisFonsiVEVO on YouTube

10. “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele (5/21/2011)

Adele – Rolling in the Deep by AdeleVEVO on YouTube

