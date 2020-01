Ringgold (WDEF) – Firefighters in Catoosa County had to deal with a house fire early Thursday morning in Ringgold.

The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Cloud Springs Road.

The Catoosa County Fire Department responded and put out the fire.

Part of Cloud Springs Road was shut down for a short period of time.

All lanes of traffic have since been reopened.

Damages are estimated to be between $20,000-$25,000 dollars.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.