The 2020 Census brings money for local governments

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Once a decade, America comes together to count every resident in the United States, creating national awareness of the importance of the census and its valuable statistics.

Hamilton County officials are already working to ensure that the community is accurately represented in the 2020 Census.

Federal funds help support states, counties and communities based on population totals and breakdowns through the Census.

Hamilton County communications manager Mike Dunne says the community benefits the most when the census counts everyone.

“The 2010 Census we had a seventy-five percent mail return rate. Which mean we left sixty-nine million dollars on the table. That’s a lot of money, that money could be used for roads, infrastructure, for medical reason, etc. So we really would like to make sure we get every person counted.”

The Census of 2020 will be the twenty-fourth United States Census

It starts in April.