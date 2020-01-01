Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – January 1st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Big Rains Heading Our Way!

Flood Watches will be in effect from later Thursday through much of Friday.

Increasing clouds and not as cold Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30’s to near 40.

Areas of rain will move back in from the Southwest Thursday. Staying cool with some of the rain on the heavy side for the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 40’s. Areas of rain and fog will continue Thursday night with temperatures holding steady or slowly rising by Friday morning. Wet with showers more scattered for Friday and a little milder with highs around 60.

Scattered showers will continue Friday night with a few leftover showers and much cooler for Saturday with highs dropping through the 40’s.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

