Walmart Shooting Update

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police have released more information about the Brainerd Walmart shooting victims.

It happened yesterday afternoon, shortly before 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot.

Investigators say a 61-year-old man has life threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old man was also shot and has non life threatening injuries.

Both men were taken to the hospital by E-M-S.

No arrests have been made.

Police say at least one suspect left in a car.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Chattanooga Police.