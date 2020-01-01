Walmart Shooting Update

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police have released more information about the Brainerd Walmart shooting victims.
It happened yesterday afternoon, shortly before 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot.
Investigators say a 61-year-old man has life threatening injuries.
A 23-year-old man was also shot and has non life threatening injuries.
Both men were taken to the hospital by E-M-S.
No arrests have been made.
Police say at least one suspect left in a car.
If you have any information about this shooting, contact Chattanooga Police.