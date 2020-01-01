Vols Remind Indiana of Penn State

Indiana coach Tom Allen likes to compare new opponents to those the Hoosiers play regularly. Tennessee reminds him of a Big 10 rival in 10th ranked Penn State.

Allen says the Vols physicality, size, and strength of the offensive and defensive lines are similar to Penn State.

Might not be such a good comparison for Hoosier fans. Indiana has won just one game against the Nittany Lions since the teams started playing each other in 1993.

Said Allen: “They’ve got a lot of guys that have been highly regarded for sure, and they’re playing good football. I just think it’s a matter of speed, size, and to me that’s where we felt like as a staff that they’re probably closest to Penn State.”

Said Hoosiers quarterback Peyton Ramsey: “Their D line is good. Very multiple in the things that they did. Good linebackers, long tall lanky rangy guys that are really athletic, so I would say schematically, they also line up to Penn State pretty similarly.”