Vols Jauan Jennings Discusses First Half Suspension For Gator Bowl

Tennessee’s top receiver Jauan Jennings spoke to the media for the first time Wednesday about his first half suspension for Thursday’s Gator Bowl against Indiana.

The SEC suspended Jennings after he stepped on a Vanderbilt player’s head in Tennessee’s regular season finale. Coach Jeremy Pruitt says the team respects commissioner Greg Sankey’s decision. However, Pruitt believes it in no way reflects Jennings’ character. Jennings says the entire incident was unfortunate.

Said Jennings: “It was unfortunate because it was an accident. So just coming and getting mentally and physically prepared for this game is all I’m focused on. Not really too focused on what I’m going to do in the second half. I’m just here getting ready with this team. They’re going to have my back and I can’t wait to come out there and have theirs.”