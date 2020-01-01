Tide Cap Season With 35-16 Win Over Michigan in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes and Jerry Jeudy became the first Alabama player to top 200 receiving yards in a bowl game as the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 17 Michigan 35-16 on Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl. Jeudy finished with six catches for 204 yards. Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama. Shea Patterson completed 17 of 37 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown for Michigan.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)