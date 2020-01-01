NAACP Jubilee Celebration focuses on unity

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The NAACP in Chattanooga marked the anniversary of the end of slavery by focusing on unity at their Jubilee Celebration.

Through song and speeches, people recognized the emancipation proclamation that happened in 1863.

“Our best days as a people, as a nation, as a world is in front of us, not behind us,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga.

It was part of the NAACP Jubilee Celebration at the First Baptist Church in Chattanooga.

“We have to realize that if the community is not educated about our purpose in what we are suppose to do, then you are going to have a whole lot of confusion and have people doing different things, the black community in particular. This is one of those really festive celebrations for us is to hold us accountable and for us to remember what we are suppose to be doing,” said Dr. Elenora Woods, the NAACP President.

The theme was unity.

“We must unify before we can move forward in the purpose that God has given us to do,” Woods said.

Mayor Andy Berke says this day is a reminder of how there can be change.

“We see all kinds of news about hate against black Americans in 2020 across our country. What we are seeing now is a challenge,” Mayor Berke said.

People at the celebration are optimistic and have goals for the new year.

“We hear a whole lot about the community being divided. So what we want to do is turn that scenario around and bring our community together, through working with our leaders, through working with one another, through applying those principles that we all know about,” Dr. Woods said.