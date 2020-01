DECATUR, Tenn. (WDEF) — An early morning fire destroyed a Decatur home and investigators say it is suspicious.

The Decatur Fire Department was on the scene for several hours on January 1.

According to firefighters, the house on Hutsell Drive is considered a total loss. They are trying to determine the cause of the fire and where it started.

No one was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the family with short term housing, meals and clothing.