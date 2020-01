CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Former Grundy County Sheriff and Bradley County Deputy Brent Myers has passed away.

Both agencies expressed condolences on social media today.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says that “Deputy Myers faithfully served Bradley County with the Sheriff’s Office for four years and will be terribly missed.”

Myers was previously the Sheriff of Grundy County.

He held that position until 2014.