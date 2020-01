CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga City Councilman Russell Gilbert is hinting at a Mayoral run.

Gilbert posted on Facebook a picture saying “Happy New Year #Mayor2021.”

But, Gilbert has neither confirmed or denied that he’d be throwing his hat into the ring.

News 12 spoke with him on the phone today.

He said he would make a comment later.

Gilbert is currently the Councilman for District 5.

He also serves as the Chair of the Council’s Human Resources Committee.