Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – December 31st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry, Cool Start To The New Year, Then Getting Wet!

Clear skies will continue through your New Year’s Eve night. It will be cold overnight with lows 30-32.

After a frosty start, New Year’s Day is looking good with some sunshine and highs back in the low 50’s. Increasing clouds and not as cold Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30’s.

Areas of rain will move back in from the Southwest Thursday with highs closer to 50. Wet with more areas of rain through Friday morning but a little milder with highs in the low 60’s.

A few leftover showers and much cooler for Saturday with highs dropping through the 40’s.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

