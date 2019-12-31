Over a million people are expected to pack into New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2020. They and millions more television viewers will watch a nearly 12,000 pound Waterford crystal ball drop to tick off the final seconds of 2019.

Following a recent string of attacks against Jewish people in and around New York City, police officials said the so-called “Crossroads of the World” will be one of the safest places on the planet. In addition to the massive crowd, Times Square will also host Post Malone, BTS and Alanis Morissette, who are expected to perform.

How to watch the Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve

On “CBS This Morning” Monday, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said no credible threats have been made against the festivities. “You will be very safe in Times Square,” he said.