Vols Football Players Turn Top Golf Into ‘Rocky Top Golf’

Before their Gator Bowl practice on Tuesday, the Vols football players took a few swings at Top Golf. News 12’s Angela Moryan joins us live from Jacksonville, and Angela, it looked like a bunch of duffers on the range there.

The Tennessee Volunteers getting a slight break from Coach Jeremy Pruitt’s physical Bowl practices this morning by learning a new sport.

Top Golf here in Jacksonville welcoming Tennessee with a new challenge and some bowl team bonding. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano making good use of his recently recovered left thumb. He’s calling himself the next Tiger Woods. As for the rest of the team, receiver Marquez Callaway had a few tips for some of his teammates.

Said Callaway: “I ain’t going to lie, Romell might be the worst player I’ve ever seen. Palmer right behind him. I was trying to talk him through it so we were going to have a little bend of your knee, clinch your booty, and to swing. That’s pretty much it.”Vols

The Vols might have won the last five straight games. However, I think it’s safe to say that they took an ‘L’ at Top Golf.

Tennessee not looking for a ‘L’ on Thursday. The Vols working for their fifth straight win against a Big Ten team in this year’s Gator Bowl. Stick with us as we continue to bring you live coverage form Jacksonville. Reporting live, Angela Moryan.