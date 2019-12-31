Georgia Defense Looks to Get Back on Track Against Baylor

The Georgia offense has endured a few struggles this year, but that hasn’t been the case for the Dawgs defense until the SEC Championship game.

Now the Dawgs ‘D’ looks to reassert itself against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia has the nation’s second best scoring defense. But it sure didn’t look like it against LSU in the SEC Championship game. The Tigers racked up nearly 500-yards of offense.

Said defensive back Eric Stokes:”I know for a fact that we did not like how we played versus LSU. We’re just trying to come out here and make a statement to show that we are still the best defense out here.”

Said defensive lineman Michael Barnett:”We fell short in the SEC Championship. We’re trying to be where our feet are. We know what we have to do. Our job is to go out there and win. I feel like we just have to do what we are supposed to do and execute at a high clip, and I feel like we are going to do that.”

As you can hear, the confidence of the Dawgs defense remains in tact.

Said defensive back Richard LeCounte:”Our defense is just. We’re sold, as far as anything else that goes by. No names or nothing like that can really define us or how we play ball. We all come in there with our hard-hat on ready to play football. We are coming in with a clear mindset to be able to show everybody that we’re still Georgia. We still come out here. We still line up and put the ball down, and we stop teams on offense. That’s what we do.”

A Sugar Bowl win would help the Dawgs defense maintain plenty of swagger.

Said Barnett:”I feel like we did a pretty good job of breaking some boundaries. Breaking some records and doing some good things. But I feel like that’s not it for Georgia. I feel like for the years to come, Georgia is going to be a force to reckon with.”