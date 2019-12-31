Firefighters surprise teen for his birthday

CHATTTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department surprised a teenager with Asperger syndrome for his birthday.

Connor Murray is turning 16 on January 1, 2020.

His mother says he didn’t want to have a party this year because he was afraid only one friend would show up.

The Fire Department heard about this and wanted to make sure he had a great birthday.
On Tuesday morning, they brought a crew over to his house, gave him a sweatshirt and let him test out the fire truck.
Connor’s mother, Brandi, says she is thankful for their kind gesture.
“I think a lot of kids, hopefully, will see this that have special needs or they get bullied or they don’t have a lot of friends, that there are always a lot of people that do care more than they realize,” Brandi Murray said.
Connor’s mother says her son also received more than 100 cards from community members.

