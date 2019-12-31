HARRISON, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire in Harrison caused $70,000 dollars in damages to a home on New Year’s Eve.

The fire broke out at 6513 Lakeshore Parkway around 5:15 this evening.

- Advertisement -

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was the first on the scene.

Deputies found heavy smoke coming from the garage and the front of the house.

The Highway 58 Fire Department found that the main fire was inside the garage.

Crews brought the fire under control.

The homeowner got treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but did not want to go to the hospital.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowner.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

(Photo Courtesy: Hamilton County Emergency Management

And Homeland Security)